90’s icons to perform at South Padre Island

South Padre Island, Texas (ValleyCentral)— The Cameron County Amphitheater welcomes 90’s icons for the “I love the 90’s Tour” concert on South Padre Island in 2021.

The concert will take place on October 2, according to a social media post from the Cameron County Amphitheatre and Event Center.

Music Icons featuring, Rob Base, 2 Live Crew, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, and Young MC, along with Vanilla Ice will be performing live.

The event will include a variety of ticket options with features such as reserved seating and VIP indoor bars.

Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like “Ice, Ice Baby”…“Just A Friend”, “I Swear”, “Funky Cold Medina”, “It Takes Two”, “Gangsta’s Paradise” and many more. Eventbrite, About this event ticket listing for “I love 90’s Tour”

Individuals interested in the concert can purchase tickets here.

For more information on the concert visit Cameron County Amphitheatre and Event Center website.