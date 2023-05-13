A downed light pole blocks part of the frontage road in Harlingen near the Bass Boulevard exit. By Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral

LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Thousands of Valley residents are waking up without electricity in their homes this morning.

The storms that are moving across the Rio Grande Valley have downed power lines, poles and other damaged other equipment.

AEP Texas is reporting on its website that more than 7,500 customers are without power as of 9:30 a.m. In Cameron County, where a tornado struck in Laguna Heights, 2,300 customers have no power; Hidalgo County has5,000; Willacy County has 750; and Starr County has 100 with no electricity.

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting 1,266 customers without service. More than 500 in Cameron County and 750 in Hidalgo County.