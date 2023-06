MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 90-year-old man was found dead during a welfare check Friday morning, police say.

According to McAllen Police Department Public Information Officer Olivia Lopez, authorities responded to a welfare check at approximately 6:38 a.m. at the 200 block of North 15th St.

During the welfare check, police found the man’s body. They said there appears to be no sign of foul play and that appeared to be natural causes.

The name has been withheld pending next of kin.