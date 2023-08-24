EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court approved a 90-day fire ban for unincorporated areas of the county.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott declared a wildfire disaster earlier this month for 3 of the 4 counties in the Rio Grande Valley, Hidalgo County being one of the three.

“As you know, we’ll know we’ve had some pretty significant fires here in the past couple of weeks,” said Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza. “Luckily, we were saved, the community was saved. For one, the border wall prevented that fire from jumping over into the community.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring the drought levels across the state. Garza says the levels show the county in extremely dry conditions.

“Zero represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions as of today. At this morning, our current conditions are at six and 700, which is saying that it’s really, really dry.” Garza said.

Earlier this month, a wildfire burned 1,000 acres of government land near Mission. Other wildfires have burned across the RGV all summer. Garza says its partnership with the Texas Forestry Service is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure the community is safe.

“We will be working with the Texas Forestry Service, monitoring our weather conditions. The residents who reside out in the rural areas that don’t have trash pickup will be allowed to burn and dispose of their household trash,” Garza added.

The Cameron County Commissioners Court issued a similar burn ban on Tuesday for the lower valley. The outdoor burning ban will be in effect for 90 days. A ban is also in effect for Starr County.

The forest service says it expects wildfire activity to continue as high temperatures and dry conditions continue.