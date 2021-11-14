9-year-old dies from Astroworld injuries, death toll rises to 10

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nine-year-old boy has died more than a week after being crushed at the Astroworld festival, raising the concert’s death toll to 10.

Ezra Blount, 9, died on Sunday after suffering being “catastrophically injured at the Astroworld Festival” on Nov. 5, according to his family’s attorney.

Blount’s father, Treston, set up a Gofundme for his son’s medical expenses and offered an explanation as to what went on when he and Ezra were injured at the music event.

“I had [Ezra] on my shoulders awaiting drakes stage appearance [, and] I began to be crushed until I couldn’t breathe,” wrote Treston. “I passed out And I woke up and my son was gone and due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs we are certain that he was trampled.”

Ezra was in a coma and was one of the hundreds of people that were injured at the festival. More than $69 thousand was raised on the Gofundme page for Ezra’s treatment.

The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, issued a statement about Ezra:

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Treston filed a civil lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation Entertainment, Scoremore Mgmt, and Cactus Jack Records, among others, for the situation at Astroworld that led to Ezra’s death.

This is one of the dozens of lawsuits presented against Scott and the other organizers of Astroworld, where now 10 people suffered fatal injuries and hundreds were injured.

Ezra is the youngest of the 10 victims, with the others being from the ages of 14 to 27.