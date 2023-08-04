HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Andres “Andy” Desiga from the 9.56 ABV Podcast stopped by the ValleyCentral Studios to talk about the podcast and the upcoming “Andy-palooza”.

The weekly podcast’s goal is to introduce people to the Rio Grande Valley and get them on the air.

The “Andy-palooza”, said Desiga is their biggest live event to date with live performers, live podcast giveaways, and plenty of food trucks.

Andy-palooza is scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Landmark on Tower in Alamo located at 103 N. Tower Rd. beginning at 7 p.m.

