9/11 remembrance ceremonies, events happening this weekend in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cities across the Rio Grande Valley will be hosting ceremonies and events honoring the nearly 3,000 people that died in the 9/11 attack, 20 years ago.

City of Edinburg 5k Memorial Run/Walk Location: 212 W Mclntyre Street in Edinburg Time: 8:30 a.m. $15 registration fee, last day to register is Friday, September 10. Click here to register.



City of McAllen 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Location: McAllen Central Fire Station, 201 N. 21st Street in McAllen Time: 9:00 a.m. City leaders will make remarks on the 20-year anniversary honoring those who lost their lives, as their selfless and heroic acts have not been forgotten.



9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Location: Valley International Airport, North Tarmac Time: 10 a.m. The Ceremony will feature a retired United States Air Force Veteran who was at the Pentagon on that day. Jorge Bustilloz, who now works for the Transportation Security Administration will share his memories of the chaos that ensued after one of the hijacked planes hit the Pentagon killing 125 military personnel and civilians as well as all 64 people aboard the plane.



San Benito 9/11 Ceremony Location: First Responders Community Park, 1201 S. Sam Houston Boulevard Time: 9:00 a.m.



Brownsville Roary Club Honor our Heroes Event Location: Veterans Park at 2500 Central Boulevard in Brownsville Time: 8:30 p.m. Flag sponsorship will be one dollar.



Economedes Jaguars JROTC 9/11 Stair Climb Loocation: 1800 S Stadium Drive in Edinburg Time: 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Stair climb participants will climb 1,980 steps to equal a total of 110 stories, the same number as the World Trade Center in New York, in memory of the 343 firefighters who died in September 11. Symbolically completing a heroic journey to save others.

