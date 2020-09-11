9/11 ceremony remembers victims, first responders

ALAMO, Texas – 19 years ago nearly 3,000 Americans died in the devastating terroristic attacks on the United States.

That morning hundreds of law enforcement that ran towards the towers when everyone was running away.

Community members gathered at Vanguard Academy Friday morning to remember the lives lost and honor the local firefighters, law enforcement and EMTs that protect us in the Rio Grande Valley.

Dr. Narcisco Garcia, Vanguard superintendent said, “We want to honor you first responders. I’d like you to stand up, we want to give you a big hand, we want to recognize you. We are blessed to have such strong law enforcement officials here in the state of Texas.”

A roll call of the names of the 9/11 victims were read and a moment of silence was held for reflection and remembrance.