SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 82nd Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT) begins on Thursday.

The organization said they offer the best of bay and offshore fishing to enthusiasts of all ages. TIFT begins the first weekend in August and attracts up to 1,500 anglers and more than 500 boats.

Participants of all ages compete in one of three divisions: bay, tarpon, and offshore. Bay anglers will be weighing in catches of speckled trout, redfish, and flounder during the weekend of fishing.

The tournament begins with late registration on Wednesday and Thursday with a special Playday for junior anglers on Thursday.

The tournament wraps up with a lunch and awards ceremony on Sunday.