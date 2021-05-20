82nd Annual RGVLS a ‘success’ despite smaller crowd, management looking forward to 2022

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The 82nd annual RGV Livestock Show and Rodeo wrapped up on Sunday. Despite the challenges, including pushing the event two months past its typical start date, General Manager Mando Correa said it was a success.

“We had a plan in place, and we stuck to it and made budget cuts here and there. In the end, we made it work to where we came out in good shape,” he said.

Correa said on a typical year – like just last year when the event was held during spring break – they receive tens of thousands of visitors a day. This year, the numbers were lower.

However, the overall outcome did meet their expectations and they were happy to be the RGV’s first major event after COVID-19 restrictions in the state were lifted.

“The main lesson we learned out of this is we have to have a normal year,” he said. “Without having the livestock show rodeo and carnival all together in one complete event in March on spring break, we can’t have as successful of an event as we would like to. So, it’s imperative we get back to normal by 2022, so we can just get back to normal and bring all our different aspects of the livestock show to put on a complete event.”

He added next year’s event is already in the planning stages and they look forward to welcoming thousands more RGV residents and spring break visitors back.

While the festivities are over, the Livestock Show is still raising money for student scholarships through an online auction.

According to Correa the show raised over $1 million for more than 100 students.

“It’s to help them out and get them some funds they can utilize in one way, shape or form — maybe toward investing in future projects, or if it’s a senior going to college to help them in that regard,” he said.

With virtual auctions continuing through the end of the week, that figure is still growing.

The auction concludes Sunday, May 23 and you can bid here if you would like to help support these students.