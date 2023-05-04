U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized $810,700 of alleged liquid methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On Monday, officers assigned to bridge stopped a maroon Chrysler SUV arriving from Mexico and referred it for secondary inspection.

Xray scans of the vehicle, plus a K-9 screening determined there might be drugs in the SUV.

Officers say they found 90.69 pounds of liquid meth hidden in the Chrysler, a release from CBP stated.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized for further investigation.