8-year-old suffers head injury in firework incident in Pharr

PHARR, Texas (KVEO)—An 8-year-old girl from Pharr suffered what officials described as “serious head trauma” in a fireworks accident Sunday night.

According to a news release from city officials, Pharr firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the accident around 5 p.m.

The girl was sent to McAllen Medical Center after she was injured “due to a projectile from fireworks,” says the news release.

The city did not release any details about the girl’s current condition or the location of the incident.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.