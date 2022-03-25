EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An eight-year-old girl sponsored Edinburg’s first Blessing Box.

Kendra Cantu, from Edinburg, sponsored the blessing box for those in need of basic necessities, a post from the City of Edinburg stated.

According to the post, Blessing Boxes are honor system food pantries. They provide food and non-food items, such as canned goods, soups, toiletries and more for those in need. They also allow for others to donate by stopping by and leaving goods.

Cantu is the founder of the KMPL Movement, which stands for Kindness, Motivation, Perseverance and Leadership.

Cantu has won several state and national pageants, and walked in the New York Fashion Week, the post stated.

“Kendra hopes to become a role model for young kids and leave behind a legacy that will continue for generations to come,” the post stated.

The box will also aim to promote literacy, with a section of the box dedicated to offering children’s books.

The Blessing Box will be located outside of the Dustin Sekula Memorial Library located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd.