8-year-old killed in McAllen car crash

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—An 8-year-old has died after a car crash in McAllen.

According to McAllen police, the crash took place Sunday around 1:30 p.m. near East Frontage road near South Taylor road.

A man driving an SUV, later identified as 17-year-old Saul Aguirre, struck a van from behind near South Ware road.

Police says Aguirre fled the scene and drove westbound on Expressway 83, loosing control of the vehicle and causing it to roll over.

The SUV was occupied by Aguirre, one adult and three children.

The adult and children inside the SUV were taken to the hospital, where 8-year-old Carlos Ozuna Jr. died.

Aguirre was arrested and is pending arraignment.

All members of the SUV remain in the hospital.

The driver of the van did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.