8 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Wednesday that eight county employees tested positive for COVID-19.

One employee from the Constable Precinct 2 Office, one employee from the Elections Department, two employees from the Juvenile Probation Department, one employee from the Public Health Department and three employees from the Sheriff’s office have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, I held a press conference alongside our Cameron County Health Authority, Health Administrator, and Hospital Administrator informing the current situation in our County and needles to say we are experiencing a steady and critical increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations and daily cases. ” said Treviño.

Due to privacy laws, Cameron County will not release specific employee information.