NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Braunfels police arrested eight, including five teenagers, after a drug bust revealed 6,500 fentanyl-laced pills.

According to a news release from the New Braunfels Police Department, the arrests came following two search warrants on March 30.

Officers began monitoring a “known drug house,” at the 3900 block of Gentle Meadow, the release stated. Following surveillance of the home, police conducted traffic stops leading to the arrests of the following individuals:

Lucas Talyn Flores, 17, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, drug paraphernalia

Tiffany Dawn Sanson, 39, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a contrlled substance

Justin Nathanial Quintanilla, 19, possession of a controlled substance

Jesse Duran, 18, possession of a controlled substance

Jacob Steven Osterheld, 18, possession of a controlled substance

After searching the home, police seized 1500 counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills, two firearms, other drugs, and cash.

Officers began monitoring a second home at the 300 block of Pebble Creek Run. Another traffic stop and search warrant led to three additional arrests, which including the following:

Ja Shanae Dejranise Caldwell, 22, possession of a controlled substance

Francesco Maurizio Formica, 20, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance

Raylyn Rayshawn Willrich,18, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance

(Source: New Braunfels Police Department press release)

According to police, they were able to seize approximately 5,000 counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills, THC edibles, a handgun, cash and belongings, they allege, is associated with money laundering and drug distribution.

With both search warrants, investigators seized $22,000 and 6,500 fentanyl-laced pills, which police say have an estimated street value of $195,000.

Flores, Sanson, Quintanilla, Duran and Osterheld are currently held at the Guadalupe County Jail. Caldwell, Formica and Willrich were booked at the Comal County Jail.

Additional charges and arrests may be pending, authorities added.