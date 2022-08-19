BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported a seventh suspect was identified and arrested in an aggravated kidnapping.

A media release from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call on Avenida Katarina in Brownsville on July 3.

When deputies arrived they spoke with a witness who said the victim was taken against his will. The witness added, that the victim had been assaulted while being thrown inside a vehicle.

After a day of being held captive, the victim was returned severely beaten and made contact with sheriff’s investigators, said the media release.

At first, investigators identified six suspects involved in the aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. They were able to secure arrest warrants for each one.

The investigation later revealed a seventh suspect. She was identified as Francis Samantha Gudino and investigators secured two arrest warrants for her, said the sheriff’s office.

On August 16, investigators located Gudino and placed her under arrest. She was charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and engaging in organized criminal activity, also a first-degree felony.

Gudino was transported and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center without further incident. The investigation is ongoing.