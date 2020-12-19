75 people found being held in stash house, tractor trailer (source: CBP)

EDINBURG, Texas –(KVEO) — Stash houses are on the rise in the Rio Grande Valley, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows.

The most recent human stash house dismantled by Border Patrol agents was Friday morning in Alamo.

Weslaco Border Patrol agents responded to a call from the Alamo Police Department after officers received a report that an Alamo residence was being used as a human smuggling stash house.

When agents and officers went to the home, they found 60 people cramped in a small, unfurnished home.

Agents determined that all 60 people were illegally present in the United States.

They told agents they are from the countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaraguan, Peru, and Mexico.

Recently, another smuggling attempt was busted in the Rio Grande Valley.

Early Wednesday morning, at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint, a white Freightliner semi-tractor was sent to secondary inspection following an immigration inspection of the driver.

An x-ray scan of the vehicle showed several people hidden within the tractor.

Agents found 15 people hidden within the sleeper area of the tractor.

CBP says all were illegally present in the United States.

A small amount of marijuana was also found during a search of the driver.

All of the people apprehended are being processed by U.S. Border Patrol.