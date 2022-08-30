BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $71,000 worth of alleged cocaine at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge.

According to a news release, the seizure took place on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the B&M bridge.

The CBP release says a 51-year-old Laredo man was driving a 2010 Ford when he ordered to undergo a secondary inspection.

Agents say with the help of a non-intrusive inspection and canine unit, CBP found nine hidden packages in the vehicle.

The packages contained a total of 9.25 pounds of alleged cocaine with a street value of $71,400, according to CBP.

The suspect was arrested and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security for further investigation.