71-year-old man sentenced for child indecency

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man plead guilty and was sentenced to prison for child indecency.

Jose Maria Medrano, 71, was sentenced for inappropriately touched children on several different occasions before they made an outcry.

Medrano was sentenced to 20 years in prison for four counts of Indecency with a Child by Contact, by the 138th District Court.

Cameron County’s District’s Office said that investigators found that there were more victims that had not reported the abuse.

Parents, we urge you to please contact law enforcement and report suspected child abuse immediately. Cameron County District Attorney’s Office

To report abuse call the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or click here to report online.