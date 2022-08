The WHO is monitoring deltacron, a hybrid variant of COVID-19. (Photo: Getty Images)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fully vaccinated individual from Cameron County died of COVID-19 today.

Cameron County Public Health reported a man in his 70s from Brownsville died of the virus.

This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,286.

An additional 199 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported today. Of the 199 new cases, 46 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

The county also reported 153 probable reports based on antigen testing.