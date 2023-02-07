HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seven people have died of COVID-19 in the past week in Hidalgo County, health officials said Tuesday.

According to a Hidalgo County report, seven people died of COVID-19 between Feb. 3 and 6.

Additionally, the county also reported 405 new cases of COVID-19 within the same timeframe.

Of the 405 are 150 confirmed and 255 probable cases.

There were also 58 people hospitalized with COVID-19 between Feb. 3 and 6. Of those 58 were 54 adults and four children.

Fifteen patients were also in intensive care units as of Monday.