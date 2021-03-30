7 arrests made after drugs sold from Pharr motel

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Seven arrests were made after Pharr Crime Stoppers received a tip of drugs being sold out of a motel.

On Saturday, Pharr police arrested Rolando Perez and Juan Munguia for multiple charges of manufacture and delivery of controlled substances.

Munguia’s bond totaled $12,500 and Perez’s to $87,000 according to the Hidalgo County Jail records website.

Police recovered 72.9 grams of meth, 5.2 grams of Xanax pills, 2.8 grams of cocaine, 28.6 grams of sildenafil pills, 2.8 grams of cocaine, 28.6 grams of Sildenafil pills.

Credit: Pharr Police Department via Facebook

After a multiple day investigation, five other people were arrested related to drug charges.