BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville resident was sentenced after being arrested for possession of cocaine two years ago.

Today, U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera ordered Martin Munoz, 60, to serve a 70-month sentence to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release, according to a United States Department of Justice news release.

In March of 2020, Munoz was stopped in a pickup truck at the Sarita Border Patrol checkpoint.

Upon inspection, law enforcement noticed a large duffel bag laying on the front passenger seat.

Law enforcement found 10 bundles of narcotics wrapped in brown tape inside the bag.

Munoz was transporting 11.78 kilograms of cocaine.

The Brownsville man pleaded guilty Sept. 15, 2021.

Munoz has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future, the news release states.