HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school student performers, set designers, and crew will participate in the annual Palm Awards Wednesday, May 10, at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

The evening offers spectacular musical performances and celebrity appearances as high school students and theater directors compete for awards in 25 categories, including Best Production in Musical and Play, Best Actor and Actress, and Best Technical Crew. Much like the Tony Awards, which celebrate the best of Broadway, the show even includes a memorable Red Carpet experience.

Hosting this year’s event is Cristela Alonzo. A native of San Juan, Alonzo broke ground in entertainment as a latina comedian, actress, and producer.

“The reason I have gotten to do everything I’ve done in life (so far) is that my junior high teacher, Mr. (Bryan) Honl, convinced me to do theater,” said Alonzo. “Then, my high school drama teachers, Mr. Robert Gomez and Ms. Ofelia Gonzalez continued the support and taught me I could play any role I wanted.”

Alonzo notes she felt compelled to host the Palm Awards in honor of those who encouraged her passion for theater. “I had to host the Palm Awards! The theater is where my lifelong dream started, and I want to be there to celebrate the students starting their dreams as well.”

The red carpet event begins at 6 p.m. and the award show starts at 7 p.m.