565 pounds of Marijuana found on truck rafted across Rio Grande by Border Patrol agents

Marijauana found on pick-up truck rafted across Rio Grande (source: Customs and Border Protection)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents seized nearly one thousand pounds of marijuana on two operations on Tuesday, including more than 500 pounds on a pick-up truck rafted across the Rio Grande.

According to a release, Border Patrol agents working near Brownsville spotted a Ford Ranger pick-up truck being ferried across the Rio Grande on Tuesday afternoon.

When the truck made landfall in the U.S., agents, along with Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers attempted to make a traffic stop.

However, the driver of the vehicle sped toward the Rio Grande, abandoned the vehicle, and swam across the river back into Mexico.

Investigators searched the abandoned truck and located 24 bundles of marijuana weighing 565 pounds valued at $452 thousand. The release states that the truck and marijuana were turned over to the DPS.

Later that same day, Border Patrol agents observed shoe prints leading into thick brush in a remote location near La Rosita.

Hidden in the thick brush under a tarp were 33 bundles of marijuana weighing 380 pounds valued at $305 thousand. Agents searched the area for people but were unable to locate anyone.