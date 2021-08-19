55-year-old McAllen man dies in police custody

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 55-year-old man died in custody following a disturbance call on Wednesday.

According to the report, officers were responding to a disturbance in progress reported by a health care provider.

The call mentions that a woman and man were involved in a disturbance. The caller mentioned she believed the suspect might be hurting the woman with an unknown weapon and an unknown substance.

Officers then arrived at the location and arrested the man. Police say no injuries were reported.

The report identifies the suspect as Richard Cordova, 55.

Cordova was said to refuse to cooperate with officers when arriving at the station. He was placed in “a padded cell and once clothing was removed, handcuffs were removed.”

Officers also said that Cordova seemed to have ingested “a ‘rock’ of ‘meth’ and was experiencing irregular

breathing.”

Cordova was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance and later died at the hospital.

Police say an autopsy is pending.

Officials also mention Cordova had 24 previous arrests.

The woman was identified as Cordova’s girlfriend.

During a search of the residence, officers discovered a substance they believe to be meth.