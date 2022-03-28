HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for a man that was last seen on Saturday, March 26.

According to the HCSO, Gustavo Rivas, 55, was last seen around 9 p.m. in the area of Bagley St. in rural Mission.

Rivas is described as a white man that is 5 feet, 2 inches tall. He weighs 140 pounds and has browns eyes and black and white hair.

He also has a tattoo of the letter “G” on his left forearm.

Authorities also state the 55-year-old is reportedly diagnosed with Schizophrenia and has shown early signs of dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or 911.