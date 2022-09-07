HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Woman’s University is offering a new round of innovation grants to women entrepreneurs in the state.

Woman-owned businesses in Texas may apply for a chance to win a StartHER grant. Texas Woman’s University’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs began the grant program six cycles ago to encourage women business owners — current or aspiring — to take on new and innovative projects.

Applications open Sept. 22 and close before 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Grant winners will be announced Nov. 1. There are 25 grants available, each worth $5,000.

If selected, awardees must complete a virtual small business training course that covers topics in business plan development, marketing, legal issues and accounting and financing. The training will take place in November and will be hosted by the CWE. Awardees must attend to receive funding.

Grant funding may be used for the purchase of machinery, equipment or technology. Winners can also use the funds for new inventory or raw materials; purchase and installation of fixtures or display units; property improvements; marketing; or other business-related activity that is aligned with the purpose of the program.

The grants cannot be used to pay wages, salaries or sales taxes.

“These grants can be game-changers for entrepreneurs and can help put their businesses on a more solid path to success,” said Tracy Irby, director of the Center for Women Entrepreneurs. “We are excited to continue awarding these potentially transformational grants.”

Grant-related questions can be sent to CWEgrants@twu.edu.