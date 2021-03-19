500 migrants a day entering McAllen, local lawmaker wonders what the limit is

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The influx of migrants crossing over the U.S./Mexico border is overwhelming local resources. Now local lawmakers say it’s time to fix the immigration system.

“I don’t think the Biden Administration was prepared, when they changed the policy of the previous administration, without having a plan to replace it,” said Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, Texas Senate District 20.

Senator Hinojosa says the Biden Administration is not really aware of what is really doing down here in the Rio Grande Valley but is now moving towards finding ways to manage the situation.

“What is not said or articulated by the Biden Administration is the number of adults male adults that are coming across the border, in those gaps that are being left unprotected by Border Patrol, because they are so overwhelmed.” Says Senator Hinojosa

Hinojosa says he supports helping asylum seekers and families in distress, but ask what is the limit.

“I mean are we going to allow one million, two million, three million to come across the border. I don’t think the Biden Administration has a handle on that at this point,” said Senator Hinojosa.

Senator Eddie Lucio also agrees we have to be a good neighbor, but wants Congress to address federal immigration policies.

“We can pass meaningful reform. Let’s work on a guest worker program. Let’s allow them to come into the country, make sure they have housing, health care services, a good salary,” said Senator Eddie Lucio Jr., Texas Senate District 27.

Lucio supports incentives for businesses to set up operations South of the border to create economic development and jobs in those countries but says he wants to make sure true asylum seekers are not turned away.

“I want them to be welcomed to this country, and for them to go through the process,” said Senator Lucio.

Hinojosa says the migrant situation is changing everything, but numbers continue to increas,e and now is the time to fix the broken immigration system.

“Every time we talk about immigration and try and find a way to come up with solutions it becomes a very political partisan issue. The Republicans point the finger at Democrats. The Democrats point the finger at Republicans, and yet were left dealing with the situation that is very difficult to manage,” said Senator Hinojosa.