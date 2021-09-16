50-year-old man killed in auto-pedestrian crash, DPS investigating

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that took place Wednesday night.

According to a release, the incident took place on S.H. 496 west of F.M. 1423 in Alamo just after 8 a.m.

DPS states that a man was crossing the road and that footage obtained from a local business surveillance camera showed the man stopped in the middle of the road when a pick-up truck hit him.

Officials identified the victim as Jose I. Rodriguez, 50.

Rodriguez sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS is searching for a possibly black pick-up truck with damage to its front bumper, said a release.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is asked to call the DPS office at 956-565-7600.