EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol hosted its annual “Youth of the Year” scholarship on Tuesday for the 2022-2023 school year.

For 26 years, 63 local high schools nominate a graduating senior to represent their school as the “Head of the Class.”

Border Patrol says the students are nominated for this award based on their exemplary academic achievements, community service, and drug-free lifestyle.

These students are then eligible to become “Youth of the Year” scholarship recipients.

The students received a $2,000 scholarship toward continuing their education. The scholarships are possible through the partnership and generosity of several RGV businesses, such as Rio Grande Valley Buick & GMC Dealers, Region One Education Service Center (ESC), NuStar Energy, AT&T Services, and Sweet & Tasty Bakery.

Region One ESC is responsible for collecting/dispersing funds to the recipients.

The recipients are: