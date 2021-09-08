$5 million drainage project in Sullivan City receives partial funding

SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Chances of rain often means chances of flooding in the Rio Grande Valley. Sullivan City in western Hidalgo County is working to reduce those chances for future rainstorms.

El Faro Road is one of two main roads in Sullivan City that people use to travel north and south. Driving on the road you’ll see some houses and an elementary school, but few, if any, drainage points.

“You can develop, but if you don’t put the proper drainage all you have to have is a little bit of rain and you know what happens. And that affects people going to work, people going to school,” said Congressman Henry Cuellar, who represents Texas’ District 28.

Sullivan City is receiving roughly $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to build a drainage system to reduce flooding, as well as a few other improvements the city wants for the road.

“A hike-and-bike trail, the additional turning lane, the detention pond,” Cuellar said, as he listed what the money from the USDA would go toward. “So, a lot of work that has to be done.”

A lot of work that the city is hoping to start as soon as possible, but the various studies that are required won’t be able to be completed this year.

“It’s really for 2022,” explained Alma Salinas, the mayor of Sullivan City. “So, we’re talking about starting really early 2022.”

Cuellar and Salinas said that officials were working to secure an additional $1.2 million that is still needed to complete the drainage project and the other improvements to El Faro Road.

Cuellar said that the economic impact of the drainage project and road improvement “brings a multiplier for money that will be spent on construction and other needs” in the community. Hiring workers and crews to plan, build and maintain the improvements would benefit the economy in Sullivan City.

Salinas said the project will make Sullivan City more attractive to people looking to move into the area in the long run.

“Having this in our community brings people to want to come to Sullivan,” she said.