HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A combined five people have died of COVID-19 this week in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties, according to health authorities.

In Cameron County, one person died of COVID-19 between Feb. 18 and Friday. The victim was a 90-plus-year-old man from Harlingen. He was reported to be unvaccinated against the virus. This raised the COVID-19 death toll in Cameron County to 2,342 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Additionally, the county reported 307 laboratory reports of COVID-19 during the same time period. Of the 307 reports, 94 are confirmed cases based on PCR testing and 213 are probable reports based on antigen testing.

In Hidalgo County, four people died of COVID-19 between Feb. 21 and 23. Additionally, 336 cases of the virus were confirmed in the same time frame.

This raised the total amount of cases in Hidalgo County to 266,599.

Also in that county, 40 people are reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. 38 of them are adults and two are children. Eight of those patients remain in the intensive care units as of Thursday.