PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five people are in custody after a car chase that occurred in Palmview and ended near Mission.

Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the chase happened Monday morning, beginning near 83 and Goodwin and ended on Mile 12 and Western Road.

The suspects were in a blue Ford F-150. Five of the suspects were arrested and the driver is wanted.

The description of the driver is unknown at this time.

This story will updated as more information becomes available.