WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Mid-Valley Airport received $5.7 million in funding from the state and an additional $750, 000 from Hidalgo County.

According to the city of Weslaco, the funding marks a significant investment in the expansion and enhancement of the airport’s facilities, including a hanger expansion and allowing law enforcement agencies and first responders to respond to emergency situations with greater efficiency.

“[The funding] reflects the partnership between our regional leadership and our dedicated senators,” said Weslaco Mayor David Suarez. “Together, we embark on a journey toward growth, prosperity, and a brighter future for all. This allocation will empower us to enhance infrastructure, expand services, and create an environment that attracts businesses, tourism, and investment.”

The $750,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act is being allocated toward drainage improvements and is expected to significantly enhance the airport’s resilience during adverse weather conditions.

“The Mid-Valley Airport is a critical asset for us to serve the eastern part of Hidalgo County for

emergencies and to spur economic development by facilitating general aviation,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “We are proud to make up to $750,000 available for this endeavor.”