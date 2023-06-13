RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cities and organizations across the Rio Grande Valley are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with family filled events.

The following is a list of celebrations that are scheduled on the upcoming holiday weekend and Independence Day.

McAllen Independence Day Celebration

The City of McAllen is hosting its 95th annual Independence Day Celebration.

The celebration will kick off at 7 a.m., Tuesday July 4 with an Independence 4K run followed by several family friendly events throughout the day.

Following the morning race, the celebration will continue at 8 a.m. at Archer Park with a patriotic program.

Starting at 9 a.m., the city is hosting a Main Street Parade followed by Freedom Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Archer Park.

The daylong event will wrap up with an Aquatica Extravaganza at the McAllen Municipal Pool from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a Concert in the Sky and Firework Show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Municipal Park.

Additional information on fees for each event can be found online.

Harlingen Freedom Fest

The City of Harlingen is ringing in Independence Day during the weekend by offering free admission to Harlingen Freedom Fest.

Harlingen Freedom Fest will include live music from David Lee Garza featuring Jay Perez, William Carter Band and Grupo Vidal.

The event will have a grand carnival, a beer garden, a car show, food and a firework show.

The Harlingen Freedom Fest will begin at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Lon C. Hill Park located on 1216 Fair Park Blvd.

San Benito Resaca Fest

The City of San Benito invites families to celebrate Fourth of July weekend at ResacaFest.

The event will have fireworks show over the city’s resaca, live entertainment, and vendors.

ResacaFest is bringing music performances by Sunny Sauceda, Chente Barrera, Cassandra Castillo and The City Boys.

Gates open at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at the Heavin Memorial Park located on 705 N. Bowie St.

City of Combes Fourth of July Event

The City of Combes invites residents to their inaugural Fourth of July celebration event.

The celebration will include food, music, vendors and face painting.

The free event begins at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 2, at the Combes Community Park.

La Feria Independence Day Celebration

The City of La Feria is celebrating Independence Day with food, vendors, live music and fireworks.

The event will include live music performances from Mark Berry Band and Sueno Tejano.

La Feria will begin celebrating at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Veterans Memorial Sports Complex located on 904 Pancho Maples Dr.

The city encourages families to bring their own lawn chairs.

Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley

A local choral ensemble is bringing a free public concert to celebrate Independence Day.

The Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley presenting a patriotic salute with featured guest Brett Marshall.

The concert will begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, at the Marine Military Academy’s Iwo Jima Monument located on 320 Iwo Jima Blvd. in Harlingen.

