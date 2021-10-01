4Ever Family: Zeke

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a foster child through our partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 13-year-old Zeke, who is described as a very positive-spirited and talented young man, who has many things he would like his future forever family to know about him. Zeke has a very wide range of music tastes. He loves to listen to hip-hop, rap, and 90’s era country music, especially George Strait. And like most teens his age, he loves playing video games and his favorite food is Chinese.

Zeke is also an athlete and seeks out opportunities to improve his skills in basketball & football, as being able to be outside and shoot some hoops or toss a football around is a fun activity, he would like to share with his future family.

Zeke hopes to become part of a family with a mother and father that will be his biggest fans, who will encourage his sporting interests and educational goals as he grows to reach his full potential.

If you think you could be a forever family for Zeke or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

