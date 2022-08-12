HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Jaylan is 14 years old, very energetic, with a caring personality, and has a great sense of humor.

Jaylan’s very attentive and loves being helpful to people around her. She also has a passion for caring for pets and would like to have one of her own as part of her forever family.

In her forever family, Jaylan is looking for a family who is able to keep up with her energy and is willing to love her unconditionally.

If you think you could be a part of Jaylan’s forever family or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: