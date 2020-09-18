4Ever Family: Hayle, Jon, Zoey

HARLINGEN, Texas — Hayle is the oldest of the trio, and is wise beyond her years! She is full of energy and loves socializing with her peers! Hayle enjoys social media and watching YouTube tutorials and music.

She is very tech savvy and enjoys spending time creating videos on TikTok. Hayle loves all things fashion and to go shopping, putting outfits together. She is very outgoing and enjoys performing and being involved in activities such as dance and sports. Hayle would like to join a school sport or even a dance team.

Jon is the middle brother that likes to explore! Jon has a very sweet and loving personality. He enjoys family outings and likes to feel independent. Jon really enjoys baking & finding new recipes. Jon Is a big lover of the outdoors, and really enjoys taking on new adventures. Some of Jon’s favorite hobbies include, swimming, bike riding, and running around in the backyard.

Zoey is the life of the party, and can talk to anyone about anything. She’s smart, and loves making friends. Zoey also likes singing & dancing! Zoey likes to pick her own outfits and get dressed up. She enjoys trying new things and is not afraid of new adventures.

Hayle, Jon, and Zoey like outdoor sports and like to keep busy. The children will do well with a family that is active and likes to go to sporting events, are interested in having children play sports, or girls or boys scouts would be ideal. The children like animals and would like to have pets.

Hayle, Jon and Zoey look forward to finding a family that will be together forever. If you think you could be this sibling group’s forever family, or for another Texas child, visit www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.