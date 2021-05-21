4ever Family: Chucky and Cloey

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CBS 4 is committed to finding great homes for wonderful children with 4ever Family.

Meet 15-year-old Chucky and his sister, 13-year-old Cloey. Both are athletes and inseparable.

Both participate in many different activities, so they are always on the go, Chucky with Basketball and Football, Cloey with Volleyball.

Chucky is not sure of a major just yet, as there are several interesting ones out there – but what he is sure of, is that he wants to go to college. In addition to being an athlete, Cloey is a fan of reading sci-fi books, and going to the movies with her friends.

Chucky and Cloey would like a mom and a dad who will take part in outdoor activities with them, as they are both energetic and love to play sports. They would also like a family from the Rio Grande Valley, so they can be close to their friends. If there are some pets in the home even better, as they love all types of animals.

If you think you have the love and energy to keep up with their active pace and could be Chucky & Cloey’s future forever family, please contact the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption visit www.adoptchildren.org.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: