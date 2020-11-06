4Ever Family—Alex

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Alex is a sweet and loving three-year-old, who is very happy.

Alex enjoys listening to the sounds of soft music, especially lullabies. He also enjoys watching cartoons, and having books reads aloud.

Alex has special needs and will require a lot of attention from a loving and caring family.

It will be beneficial and important for Alex’s future family be knowledgeable or experienced in medical care, and in assisting children with medical needs. Alex is a loving toddler who will do well in a two-parent household.

If you think you could be Alex’s forever family or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process,

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.