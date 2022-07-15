Meet Alexis, a four-year-old seeking an exceptional family to be his forever family.

Alexis is an affectionate and playful preschooler with a great willingness to learn. He is familiar with his daily routines and plays well with others his age, and looks forward to outdoor walks. Alex thrives in structure and routine, but he is also very social and loves to dance to music with other children he is friends with.

In his own time, he enjoys watching Mickey Mouse Club House, storytime, and playing with toy cars and Tonka Trucks.

Alex is looking for a family that is patient and willing to help him continue improving. A family that is willing to take an active role in his well-being as he continues to grow, but most importantly a family who is committed to loving him unconditionally.

If you think you could be a forever family for Alex or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process or visit www.adoptchildren.org where a statewide listing of adoption information meetings is listed.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: