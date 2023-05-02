FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Falfurrias Border Patrol agents found 45 undocumented migrants hiding in a commercial vehicle near the checkpoint, authorities say.

On Monday, a K-9 alerted agents to the possibility of people inside the vehicle where they found dozens of migrants, including two children.

The migrants were reported to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol placed all of the migrants under arrest, including the driver of the commercial vehicle.

“This smuggling attempt is a grim reminder of the treatment and endangerment of migrants by human smuggling organizations,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “There is no compassion or care for those smuggled, sick or injured. Also, these smuggling events often include children.”