HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Public Health Department reported 42 people are being hospitalized due to COVID-19-related symptoms.

Of the 42 people, are 38 adults and four children. There are also seven people in intensive care units in Hidalgo County hospitals as of Monday.

Additionally, the county reported 182 cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. Of the 182, 63 are confirmed and 119 are probable cases.

This raises the total number of cases in Hidalgo County since the start of the pandemic to 267,249.

No deaths were reported by the county between Friday and Monday.