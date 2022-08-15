SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over the weekend, the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce welcomed anglers, captains and families to their 41st annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament.

The tournament launched on Friday gathering solo contestants and families for registration. On Saturday morning, anglers navigated along the island waters to reel in a prized catch. At the end of the day, anglers gathered to weigh in their catch, proceeding with the tournament’s closing awards ceremony on Sunday.

Sunday’s awards ceremony awarded contestants for Grand Champion Bay Division, Grand Champion Offshore Division and LKT Legacy award.

This year’s Bay Division Grand Champion was Natalie Arcediano from League City. Arcediano brought redfish, trout and flounder for a total weight of 12.35 pounds.

Natalie Arcediano wins the Ladies Kingfish 41st annual Bay Division

This year’s Offshore Division Grand Champion was Erika Kinney from McAllen. Kinney brought in all four species, kingfish, bonito, dorado and blackfin tuna for a total weight of 45.65 pounds.

Erika Kinney wins the Ladies Kingfish 41st annual Offshore Division

The LKT Legacy Award was awarded to Diane Johnson.

The 42nd Annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament is scheduled to begin Aug. 11 and end on Aug. 13, 2023.