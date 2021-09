EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night.

According to a release, police responded to a deadly shooting at a business on the 300 block of Conquest Blvd just after 5 p.m.

Investigators found a 41-year-old woman dead at the scene. The release mentions she had a gunshot wound.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.