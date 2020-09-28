$400K worth of narcotics seized near the Rio Grande, CBP says

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says Rio Grande Valley agents seized nearly 500 pounds of marijuana in two separate incidents near the Rio Grande.

According to a news release, Brownsville agents on patrol near the Rio Grande, saw several individuals walking North and carrying bundles of drugs on Friday night.

As the agents attempted to arrest them, the individuals dropped the bundles and fled to Mexico.

Agents searched the brush and seized more than 140 pounds of marijuana worth more than $113,000.

Source: Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

On Sunday, agents received information of a Chevrolet pickup traveling south towards the Rio Grande.

Minutes later, a nearby Customs and Border Protection Officer (CBPO) observed the same pickup traveling north of the river levee.

The CBPO then performed a vehicle stop to conduct an immigration inspection. During the interview, the driver consented to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered more than 350 pounds of marijuana worth over $281,000.

The driver was placed under arrest and he was transported to the station for processing. Border Patrol turned the case over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.