4-year-old girl found amongst group of undocumented immigrants on raft

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Border Patrol says they found a 4-year-old girl traveling alone amongst a group of 36 undocumented immigrants on Monday morning.

According to a news release, McAllen agents working in Hidalgo, Texas encountered the group after they were rafted across the Rio Grande.

Officials say the group consisted mostly of family units and unaccompanied children.

During the initial encounter, agents tried to identify everyone in the group and in the process discovered a four-year-old Salvadoran child who was traveling alone.

In her possession, agents discovered a hand written note with contact information for a parent in the United States.

Additionally, the child had a phone number written on the inside of her coat. Agents contacted the father and he stated that the mother abandoned the child.

Medical staff evaluated the girl and determined she did not need medical care at the time of the evaluation.