4-year-old boy who fell down a well is recovering in an Edinburg hospital

GARCEÑO, Texas (KVEO) — Thanks to multiple first-responders, a 4-year-old boy was rescued from a 44-foot well in Garceño early Wednesday morning.   

The Mission Fire Department was one of four departments called to save the boy who fell in while walking with his parents. 

“What was key in the successful outcome of this too, was that everybody pitched in—everybody,” said assistant Mission Fire Chief Robert Alvarez. “You saw a sheriff’s officer with a shovel helping us move soil…whatever needed to be done.”   

The Starr County’s Sheriff’s Office called on McAllen, Edinburg and La Rosita fire departments.  

Alvarez says their jobs weren’t over until 2 a.m. and getting the child out was strategic. 

“Any vibration any wrong strike of a shovel could cause more soil to fall into the hole where the victim was at,” said Alvarez.   

An air chisel similar to this was used to dig-up the child

 Plus, the use of special equipment by their trench rescue special operations teams. 

“We used what is called a vector truck is a big truck with a vacuum system on it,” said Alvarez. “That’s what we used to start taking the dirt out.”   

Esmeralda Muniz from Starr County sheriff’s office says the boy fell 9 feet down in the well.   

“He was getting tested this morning with x-rays and images of his body, he was listed in stable condition and he is talking,” said Muniz.  

Muniz says he is currently at a hospital in Edinburg.  

